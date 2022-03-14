WPP (NYSE:WPP) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WPP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,155 ($15.13) to GBX 1,200 ($15.72) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,340 ($17.56) to GBX 1,320 ($17.30) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,045 ($13.69) to GBX 1,185 ($15.53) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $774.00.

Shares of WPP opened at $64.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.42. WPP has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $83.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in WPP by 4.3% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of WPP by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of WPP by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in WPP by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in WPP by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

