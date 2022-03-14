Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,868 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XEL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,722,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,459,000 after purchasing an additional 307,473 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,894,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XEL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.83. 28,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,673,883. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.34. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.82%.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

