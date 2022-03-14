XIO Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One XIO coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular exchanges. XIO has a total market cap of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XIO has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001492 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000177 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About XIO

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The official website for XIO is xio.network . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

XIO Coin Trading

