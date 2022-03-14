XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.76.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XPEV shares. Bank of America raised their price target on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays started coverage on XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in XPeng by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in XPeng by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPEV traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.92. 1,120,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,101,728. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 6.81.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

