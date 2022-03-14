Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Short Interest Up 92.2% in February

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 92.2% from the February 13th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

YARIY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.00.

YARIY opened at $22.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.39. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.56.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

