Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Short Interest Up 92.2% in February

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 92.2% from the February 13th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
YARIY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.00.
YARIY opened at $22.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.39. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.56.
Yara International ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.
