Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.55.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Yext alerts:

In other Yext news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 8,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $84,308.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $163,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,258 shares of company stock worth $932,155 over the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Yext by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Yext by 3.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Yext by 1.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Yext by 3.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yext by 137.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YEXT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 76,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,283. Yext has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $762.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yext (Get Rating)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.