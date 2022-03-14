YOU COIN Achieves Market Cap of $4.20 Million (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One YOU COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded up 137.6% against the dollar. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $4.20 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00033177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00104247 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.