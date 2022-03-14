Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to Announce -$2.32 EPS

Analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.32) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.58) and the highest is ($0.26). Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted earnings of ($4.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($8.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.46) to ($5.51). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.83) to ($1.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $190.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.54 million. The company’s revenue was up 441.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.62) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.45.

Shares of BHVN stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $118.57. 535,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,265. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $62.57 and a twelve month high of $151.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.18.

In related news, insider Elyse Stock sold 21,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $2,312,235.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $237,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,209 shares of company stock worth $5,146,358. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 229,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 5.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $3,256,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

