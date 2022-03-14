Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to Announce -$2.32 EPS

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

Analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVNGet Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.32) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.58) and the highest is ($0.26). Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted earnings of ($4.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($8.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.46) to ($5.51). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.83) to ($1.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $190.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.54 million. The company’s revenue was up 441.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.62) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.45.

Shares of BHVN stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $118.57. 535,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,265. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $62.57 and a twelve month high of $151.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.18.

In related news, insider Elyse Stock sold 21,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $2,312,235.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $237,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,209 shares of company stock worth $5,146,358. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 229,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 5.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $3,256,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.