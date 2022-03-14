Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Post Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) will post $1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50. Dollar Tree reported earnings per share of $1.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year earnings of $7.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $8.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $9.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar Tree.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLTR. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Dollar Tree stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.02. 1,682,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,722,177. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.55.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,881,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,565,000 after acquiring an additional 46,914 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,721,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,653,000 after buying an additional 384,777 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $646,253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,353,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,233,000 after buying an additional 108,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,787,000 after buying an additional 2,665,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar Tree (DLTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.