Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Kohl’s posted earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $8.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.
Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $1,731,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,802,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kohl’s stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.95. 47,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,148,198. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.92.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.
About Kohl’s (Get Rating)
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kohl’s (KSS)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kohl’s (KSS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.