Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) to post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. PGT Innovations reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. PGT Innovations’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGTI. Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PGT Innovations from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $21.06 on Friday. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average is $20.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $38,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $232,070. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,337,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,002,000 after purchasing an additional 334,391 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,397,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,303 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,799,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,569,000 after acquiring an additional 292,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,400,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,858,000 after acquiring an additional 65,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,357,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,012,000 after acquiring an additional 206,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

