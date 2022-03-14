Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Verastem’s earnings. Verastem posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Verastem will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.33) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Verastem.

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

In related news, CEO Brian M. Stuglik sold 13,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $31,058.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 35,868 shares of company stock valued at $76,921 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Verastem by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Verastem by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 74,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verastem by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Verastem by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verastem stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.20. 3,525,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25. Verastem has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $4.94.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

