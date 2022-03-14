Zacks: Analysts Expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.28). Cumulus Media posted earnings per share of ($1.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMLS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CMLS opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.91. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,022,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Standard General L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 948,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after acquiring an additional 81,974 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 791,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 377,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 16,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

