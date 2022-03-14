Zacks: Analysts Expect Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Olink Holding AB (publ) posted earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olink Holding AB (publ) will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Olink Holding AB (publ).

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%.

OLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLK. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter worth about $384,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 341,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,429,000. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OLK traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,248. Olink Holding AB has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $42.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.13.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

