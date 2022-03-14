Zacks: Analysts Expect Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) to Post -$0.33 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ earnings. Windtree Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Windtree Therapeutics.

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Windtree Therapeutics by 28.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Windtree Therapeutics by 15.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Windtree Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

WINT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.98. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,554. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Windtree Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.03.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Windtree Therapeutics (WINT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.