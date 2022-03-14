Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) to announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Barings BDC posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 57.40% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Ares Management LLC grew its position in Barings BDC by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,730,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,132,000 after purchasing an additional 517,949 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Barings BDC by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,631,000 after purchasing an additional 89,591 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC grew its position in Barings BDC by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,132,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Barings BDC by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 181,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in Barings BDC by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 799,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 411,990 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBDC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 25,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,123. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $485.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.62. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.31%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

