Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Will Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Dominion Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Dominion Energy reported earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dominion Energy will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dominion Energy.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,371,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,683,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,353,241,000 after acquiring an additional 493,101 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Dominion Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,175,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,663,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,105 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,682,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,174,000 after acquiring an additional 111,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Dominion Energy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

D traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $82.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,462,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,592. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

