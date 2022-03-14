Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Will Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Dominion Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Dominion Energy reported earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dominion Energy will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dominion Energy.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,371,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,683,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,353,241,000 after acquiring an additional 493,101 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Dominion Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,175,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,663,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,105 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,682,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,174,000 after acquiring an additional 111,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Dominion Energy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

D traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $82.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,462,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,592. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

About Dominion Energy (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dominion Energy (D)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dominion Energy (NYSE:D)

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.