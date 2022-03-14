Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Panbela Therapeutics’ earnings. Panbela Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 111.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.71) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Panbela Therapeutics.
A number of analysts recently commented on PBLA shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Panbela Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Panbela Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,775. Panbela Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $24.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of -0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91.
Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.
