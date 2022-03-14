Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) to post $1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Royal Gold reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Royal Gold.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 41.93%. The business had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James set a $139.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.02.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,589,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $693,306,000 after purchasing an additional 189,348 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,525,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,626,000 after acquiring an additional 39,190 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,508,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,151,000 after acquiring an additional 97,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,897,000 after purchasing an additional 82,341 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,460,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,720,000 after acquiring an additional 29,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

RGLD stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.18. The company had a trading volume of 796,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,805. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.60. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $138.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.57%.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

