Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to Announce $1.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Sonoco Products reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $5.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on SON. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock traded up $1.50 on Monday, hitting $57.15. 778,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,906. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $54.34 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -67.21, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is -211.76%.

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 167.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

