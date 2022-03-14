Zacks: Brokerages Expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $536.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) will post sales of $536.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $540.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $531.79 million. Papa John’s International reported sales of $511.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.71 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a net margin of 5.80%. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PZZA traded down $2.09 on Tuesday, hitting $94.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,552. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.62. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $140.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,743.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7,000.00%.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

