Zacks: Brokerages Expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.56 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $50.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.07 million and the lowest is $50.12 million. Radius Health reported sales of $56.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year sales of $255.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $236.00 million to $264.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $283.68 million, with estimates ranging from $260.38 million to $364.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Radius Health in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Radius Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 180,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,223,636.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 618,135 shares of company stock worth $4,125,365. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Radius Health in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 319.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 926,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,773. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average is $11.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes the abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis, and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

