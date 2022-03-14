Zacks: Brokerages Expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.56 Million

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $50.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.07 million and the lowest is $50.12 million. Radius Health reported sales of $56.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year sales of $255.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $236.00 million to $264.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $283.68 million, with estimates ranging from $260.38 million to $364.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Radius Health in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Radius Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 180,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,223,636.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 618,135 shares of company stock worth $4,125,365. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Radius Health in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 319.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 926,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,773. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average is $11.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.93.

About Radius Health (Get Rating)

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes the abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis, and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radius Health (RDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.