Zacks: Brokerages Expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Equities analysts expect that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $600,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant reported sales of $610,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full year sales of $2.20 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.65 million, with estimates ranging from $10.30 million to $15.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Resonant.

Get Resonant alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on RESN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Resonant in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum lowered Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright lowered Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of RESN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.43. 1,250,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,552. Resonant has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $5.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RESN. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Resonant by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 22,073 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Resonant by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,684,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after buying an additional 1,241,273 shares in the last quarter. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Resonant (Get Rating)

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resonant (RESN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.