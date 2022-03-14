Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings. Alkaline Water reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.21) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alkaline Water.

Get Alkaline Water alerts:

Shares of WTER traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,473. The firm has a market cap of $82.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34. Alkaline Water has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.35.

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkaline Water (WTER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.