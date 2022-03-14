Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $115.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Ralph Lauren outpaced the industry in a year's time, courtesy its robust surprise trend, which continued in third-quarter fiscal 2022. The company reported the sixth straight earnings beat and the fourth consecutive revenue surprise in the fiscal third quarter. Results gained from robust revenue growth across all regions on a strong holiday season and digital growth. Persistent brand elevation efforts and robust full-priced selling trends have been aiding AURs. The company provided a solid fiscal fourth quarter and raised its fiscal 2022 view. However, the company is witnessing higher marketing costs owing to digital expansion and new consumer acquisition. The company also expects the highly volatile and inflationary input cost environment to continue in fiscal 2022. Adverse currency is likely to partly hurt fiscal 2022 results.”

RL has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.79.

Shares of RL stock opened at $107.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $100.44 and a twelve month high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,660,000 after buying an additional 44,646 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,855,000 after buying an additional 74,615 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 117,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,141,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,524,000 after buying an additional 164,720 shares during the period. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

