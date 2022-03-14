Zacks Investment Research Lowers Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis. The company’s product portfolio includes Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights and Zuora Collect. Its platform offers Zuora Central. Zuora, Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, California. “

Get Zuora alerts:

ZUO has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.38.

NYSE ZUO opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.89. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.44% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $154,587.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $75,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,818 shares of company stock worth $1,819,682. 12.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Zuora during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zuora by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,160,000 after purchasing an additional 93,529 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after acquiring an additional 26,087 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 16.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 89,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 12,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora (Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zuora (ZUO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.