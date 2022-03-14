Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) to Hold

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S. A. (CCU) has successfully positioned itself as a Chilean multinational beverage company, with diversified businesses and operations focused on the Southern Cone of South America. CCU is active in the beer industry in Chile, where it operates the country’s leading brewery, and in Argentina, where it holds third place in the market. In the non-alcoholic beverages sector, it is Chile’s second-largest bottler of carbonated beverages and the leader in the mineral water market. It has winemaking operations in Argentina and in Chile. “

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Scotiabank cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE:CCU traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.57. 238,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.40. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.13.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.78 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. On average, analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 302,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 22,318 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 7.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 333.5% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 149,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 115,024 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22,128.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,514,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the period.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (Get Rating)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (CCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.