Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FIGS Inc. is a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand. It creates technically advanced apparel and products for healthcare professionals. FIGS Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FIGS currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.31.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $16.54 on Thursday. FIGS has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.78.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $123,096.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of FIGS by 37.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,628 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the third quarter worth $5,058,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the second quarter worth $32,531,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in FIGS in the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in FIGS by 1,532.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 26,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

