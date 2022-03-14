Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) develops and markets proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services either directly or via a network of joint ventures and independent distributors in over fifty countries. NTIC’s primary business is corrosion prevention. NTIC has been selling its proprietary ZERUST and EXCOR rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets. The company’s technical service consultants work directly with the end users of NTIC’s products to analyze their specific needs and develop systems to meet their technical requirements. In addition, NTIC launched a new product line of compounds and finished products based on a portfolio of proprietary bio-plastic technologies under the Natur- Tec brand. NTIC also is in various stages of development with respect to several other emerging businesses. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NTIC. TheStreet upgraded Northern Technologies International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Technologies International in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $12.78 on Thursday. Northern Technologies International has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $117.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

In other news, Director Sarah E. Kemp bought 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $29,998.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 521.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Northern Technologies International in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Northern Technologies International in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

