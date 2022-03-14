Zano 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $21,222.00 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Zano has a market cap of $10.59 million and $21,222.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zano has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Zano coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00002513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,028.81 or 0.99900817 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00068732 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.47 or 0.00245546 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00011833 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00135277 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.19 or 0.00260563 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004454 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001377 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00034299 BTC.

About Zano

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,104,182 coins and its circulating supply is 11,074,682 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

