Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) by 6,218.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,750 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the second quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the third quarter worth $125,000. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Gpi Capital Gemini Holdco Lp sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $45,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZETA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.89.

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $10.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.59. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

