Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Short Interest Up 113.4% in February

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, an increase of 113.4% from the February 13th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of ZCMD opened at $1.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72. Zhongchao has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $4.09.

Get Zhongchao alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zhongchao stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of Zhongchao as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zhongchao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhongchao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.