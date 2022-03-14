Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.450-$3.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.53 billion-$4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.71 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.860-$0.880 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to an underperform rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $207.87.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $98.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.98. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $97.90 and a 52-week high of $406.48. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $12,841,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $1,709,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,454 shares of company stock worth $26,058,036. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.