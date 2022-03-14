ZUM TOKEN Achieves Market Cap of $401,979.90 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 14th. Over the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $401,979.90 and $652.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.76 or 0.00473907 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000092 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000236 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

