Zumiez Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.33 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zumiez in a research report issued on Friday, March 11th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of $5.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.06.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zumiez has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $40.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $920.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average of $44.25. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $55.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Zumiez during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Zumiez by 1,354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Zumiez by 1,149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,399 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Zumiez by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

