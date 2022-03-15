$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) to announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). 3D Systems posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.93 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 52.31%. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

DDD stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.70. 15,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,047. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.40. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $41.48.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $74,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $126,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,326 shares of company stock worth $557,632. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 38.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,136 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,356 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 4.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,028 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 26.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

