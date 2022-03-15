-$0.05 EPS Expected for Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Elys Game Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Elys Game Technology.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology in the second quarter worth $384,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Elys Game Technology by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 36,250 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 4.59. Elys Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

About Elys Game Technology (Get Rating)

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elys Game Technology (ELYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.