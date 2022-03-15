-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.09). Benefitfocus posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $75.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BNFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 369.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Siris Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,883,000. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,608,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after purchasing an additional 765,545 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $9.65 on Thursday. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $323.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.61.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

