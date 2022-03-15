-$0.24 EPS Expected for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Reviva Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.84) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.76). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Reviva Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVPH opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.02. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.

