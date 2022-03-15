-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) will announce ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aterian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.37). Aterian reported earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aterian will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aterian.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 94.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ATER. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ:ATER traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,884,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aterian has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $38.80.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Risico sold 87,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $363,113.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Arturo Rodriguez sold 94,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $391,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,332 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Aterian by 327.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,347,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aterian by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,833,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 285,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter valued at about $12,265,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Aterian by 183.1% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 754,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 488,219 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aterian by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 172,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

