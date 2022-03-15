$0.31 EPS Expected for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.32. Calavo Growers posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $274.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.99 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

CVGW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of CVGW remained flat at $$35.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 372,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,196. The company has a market cap of $621.03 million, a P/E ratio of -52.43 and a beta of 0.87. Calavo Growers has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $81.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.85.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 58.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after acquiring an additional 141,257 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 109.2% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 27,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,548 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 101,520.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the second quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 90.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

