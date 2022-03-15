$0.33 EPS Expected for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.37. Black Stone Minerals reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 29.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on BSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mudita Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,365,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,942,000 after buying an additional 918,817 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 955,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,513,000 after buying an additional 331,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 650,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,833,000 after buying an additional 265,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 577,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,961,000 after buying an additional 242,475 shares during the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BSM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.60. 23,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.24. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.00%.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

