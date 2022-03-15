-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Eos Energy Enterprises posted earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full-year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($2.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2,701.52% and a negative return on equity of 144.26%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($7.04) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

In other news, Director Claude Demby acquired 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $50,028.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe Mastrangelo acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 121,350 shares of company stock valued at $355,179. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 145,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,750,000 after buying an additional 1,170,714 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 451.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.55. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $22.08. The stock has a market cap of $154.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

