$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) will announce $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for KBR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. KBR posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company’s revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KBR shares. DA Davidson raised KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

KBR opened at $53.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 597.11 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. KBR has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $56.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 488.89%.

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in KBR by 9,360.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in KBR by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA increased its stake in shares of KBR by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

