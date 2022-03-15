$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. QIAGEN posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $582.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.47 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

QGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

NYSE QGEN opened at $45.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.26. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $41.32 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in QIAGEN by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in QIAGEN by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in QIAGEN by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in QIAGEN by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in QIAGEN by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

