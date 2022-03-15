$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.94 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.93. Agree Realty posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

ADC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $62.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.15. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $75.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $54,282,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,170,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,517,000 after purchasing an additional 739,217 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $50,467,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,667,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,322,000 after purchasing an additional 615,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,210,000 after purchasing an additional 581,884 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

