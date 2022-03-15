$1.03 EPS Expected for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) to announce $1.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $0.96. MSA Safety posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $410.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.20 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSA. TheStreet cut MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Sidoti raised shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE:MSA traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,933. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.93. MSA Safety has a 12 month low of $127.20 and a 12 month high of $172.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 275.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 374.48%.

In other news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $3,777,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at $43,175,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth $548,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,580,000 after acquiring an additional 44,384 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in MSA Safety by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

