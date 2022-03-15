$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) will report $1.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Hasbro reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year sales of $6.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $86.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,492,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,917. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $85.97 and a 52-week high of $105.73. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.03%.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

