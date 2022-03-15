$1.30 Million in Sales Expected for SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) will announce $1.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $450,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.14 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full year sales of $13.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.02 million to $14.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.67 million, with estimates ranging from $13.54 million to $21.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SCYNEXIS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $3.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.81. SCYNEXIS has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $95.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCYX. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 520.5% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,988,000 after buying an additional 1,785,919 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 797,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 3rd quarter valued at $650,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. 65.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

