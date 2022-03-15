$1.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) will post $1.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the highest is $1.42 billion. Flowers Foods posted sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year sales of $4.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Flowers Foods.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.12 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on FLO shares. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 652,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 236,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 181,226 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 112,051.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 36,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Flowers Foods by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,364,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,218,000 after purchasing an additional 151,315 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 87.50%.

About Flowers Foods (Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowers Foods (FLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.